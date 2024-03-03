Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 235,658 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,658 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Smith & Nephew worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

