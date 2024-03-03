QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,249,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 369,505 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.28% of QUALCOMM worth $1,582,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 207,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,145,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $127,176,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.09. 10,405,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,495. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $164.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

