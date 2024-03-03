Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KWR traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,302. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.36.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

