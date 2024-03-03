Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

