Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 93,706 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93,706 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

NYSE BA opened at $200.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

