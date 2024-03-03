Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 80,051 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,051 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

