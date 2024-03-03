Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 12,851 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 165.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lear by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 36.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lear by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

Lear Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEA opened at $136.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

