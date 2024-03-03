Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.