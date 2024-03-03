Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $122.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

