Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $180.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

