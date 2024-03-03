Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 15,764 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $236.67 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

