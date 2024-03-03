Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 13,617 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $187.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

