Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 10,386 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 230.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VRTS opened at $236.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

