Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Quad/Graphics worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

