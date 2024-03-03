PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 167.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $139.18.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

