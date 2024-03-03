Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.