Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) vs. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Protagonist Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $60.00 million 31.23 -$127.39 million ($1.49) -21.58 Mereo BioPharma Group $7.13 million 69.61 -$42.30 million N/A N/A

Mereo BioPharma Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Protagonist Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -27.49% -25.30% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

