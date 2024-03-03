Profund Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

