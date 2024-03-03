Profund Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

