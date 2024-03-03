Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

