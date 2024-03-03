Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 61,309 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

