Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,666,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 200,000.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCOR opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $310,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,573,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,435,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,327,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $310,961.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,573,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,435,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

