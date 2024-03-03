Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 746,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.