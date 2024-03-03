Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Principal Value ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.