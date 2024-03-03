Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

