Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Insider Bandhana Rawal Buys 27,549 Shares

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) insider Bandhana Rawal acquired 27,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £24,794.10 ($31,448.63).
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of PHP opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.35. Primary Health Properties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109 ($1.38).
Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
