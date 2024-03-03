Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.13

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.13 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.77). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 700,516 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,256.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.16.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

