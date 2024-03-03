Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 8.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $1,026,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,413,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

