Piper Sandler Increases B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $9.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

BGS stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in B&G Foods by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in B&G Foods by 72.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 458,082 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,193,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $3,698,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

