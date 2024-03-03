Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251,090 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

