Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

