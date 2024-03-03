PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 12,265 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

