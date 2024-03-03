Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAYO. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

