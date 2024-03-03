Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading 13% Higher

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 995,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 208,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.67. The firm has a market cap of £11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
