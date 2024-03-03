Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 10.1 %

PTVE stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.