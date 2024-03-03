Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 331.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

