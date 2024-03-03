Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.66

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $8.80. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

Pacific Alliance Bank Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Get Pacific Alliance Bank alerts:

Pacific Alliance Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Pacific Alliance Bank Company Profile

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.