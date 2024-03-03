PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

