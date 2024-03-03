Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $10.64 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $8,032.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.23 or 0.00757441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00146302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00053373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00233535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00177691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,946,368 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.