OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.