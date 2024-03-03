Oppenheimer Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $20.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

