OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

