Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Buy at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.10.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

