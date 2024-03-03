Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $83.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

