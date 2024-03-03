O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,491 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

