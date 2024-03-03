O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Olympic Steel worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 254,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZEUS opened at $67.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.