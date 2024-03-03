O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,493.76 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,442.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

