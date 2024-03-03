O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $339.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

