O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in J.Jill by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.Jill by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in J.Jill by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Price Performance

JILL stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 316.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

