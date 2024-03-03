O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

MFG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.